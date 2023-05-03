Mina Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $17.03 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Mina has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002263 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $588.75 million and approximately $17.03 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,028,826,893 coins and its circulating supply is 894,662,936 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,028,487,052.8400393 with 894,148,272.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.63988187 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $11,407,333.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

