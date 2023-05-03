Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRYGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MALRY opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. Mineral Resources has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $69.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J.

