Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Mineral Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MALRY opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. Mineral Resources has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $69.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
