Miramar Capital LLC Sells 272 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises 3.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $172.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.77. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.40.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

