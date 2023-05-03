Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.00 million-$960.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.71 million.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of MCW stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. 2,595,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,968. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $214.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

MCW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533,182 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,592 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,111,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,804 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

