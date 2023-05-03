Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.94 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MCW. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of MCW stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $214.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

