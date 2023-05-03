Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 105,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the first quarter worth $2,725,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Mistras Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MG stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.51 million, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.22 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 3.36%.

About Mistras Group

(Get Rating)

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.