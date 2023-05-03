Mizuho Cuts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $147.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.27% from the stock’s previous close.

FMC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.15.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.80. FMC has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 269.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.