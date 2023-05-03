Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 1,958,809 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,614,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Mobiquity Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOBQ. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobiquity Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobiquity Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Mobiquity Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

