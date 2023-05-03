Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Posts Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $66.67. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

