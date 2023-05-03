Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Posts Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.
Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $66.67. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83.
Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.
About Molson Coors Beverage
Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
