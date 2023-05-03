Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.84 and last traded at C$8.84. 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Monadelphous Group in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Monadelphous Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.98.

Monadelphous Group Announces Dividend

About Monadelphous Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.1452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Monadelphous Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.24%.

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, China, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

