Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. On average, analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

MPWR opened at $468.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.96. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $3,200,802.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,707,541.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,462 shares of company stock worth $39,718,153 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

