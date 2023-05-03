Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.57

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.73. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 237,989 shares traded.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
