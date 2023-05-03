Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.57

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.73. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 237,989 shares traded.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,577,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 667,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,445,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after buying an additional 475,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,924,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after buying an additional 179,938 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 661,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 511,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 65.9% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 522,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 207,347 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

