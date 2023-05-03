Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MORN. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN opened at $181.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.28 and a 1-year high of $263.81.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $955,190.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,645,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,580,604.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $955,190.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,645,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,580,604.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $2,098,342.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,630,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,905,869.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,949 shares of company stock worth $25,400,272. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.