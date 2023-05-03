MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the industrial products company on Saturday, June 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

MSA Safety has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. MSA Safety has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of MSA stock traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.98. 39,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,724. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $108.75 and a twelve month high of $146.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 80.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 19.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

