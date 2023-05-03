Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. 1,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
Naked Wines Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.
About Naked Wines
Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.
