Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $105.20 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $105.20 million and approximately $714,098.54 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,603.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00307886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012879 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00534891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00066753 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.38 or 0.00413937 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001070 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

