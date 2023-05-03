National Bank Financial Raises Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$52.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CPXWF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPXWF stock remained flat at $33.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. Capital Power has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $39.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. It operates through the Canada and U.S. geographical segments. The Canada segment refers to the Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The U.S. segment includes North Carolina, New Mexico, Kansas, Alabama, Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Texas, and Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.