National Bank Financial Weighs in on TransAlta Renewables Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for TransAlta Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.60 million. TransAlta Renewables had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.75 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.14.

RNW opened at C$12.65 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$10.63 and a one year high of C$18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 335.71%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

