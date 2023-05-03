National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.29

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.29 and last traded at $58.26, with a volume of 166755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

National Instruments Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $448.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 75,507 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 52.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

