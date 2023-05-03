Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 555,896 shares valued at $44,536,762. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab



The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

