Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.6 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $163.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.84.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

