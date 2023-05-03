Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.