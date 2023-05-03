Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $8.49 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natural Alternatives International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

