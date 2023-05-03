Navcoin (NAV) One Day Volume Reaches $48,490.12

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $48,490.12 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00138606 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00060248 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00034421 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00038181 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003617 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000535 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,039,147 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

