Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 84,602 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

