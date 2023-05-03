Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Haywood Securities Forecasts

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Haywood Securities lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nevada Copper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Nevada Copper’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Nevada Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:NCU opened at C$0.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$245.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.86, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.58.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

