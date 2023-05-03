Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Haywood Securities Forecasts

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Haywood Securities lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nevada Copper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Nevada Copper’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Nevada Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Nevada Copper Stock Performance
Nevada Copper Company Profile
Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
