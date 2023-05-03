New Millennium Group LLC Boosts Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raymond James Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RJF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.24. 110,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average is $106.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

