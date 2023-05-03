New Millennium Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

New Millennium Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.58. 282,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $69.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Recommended Stories

