New Millennium Group LLC Has $40,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 221.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.74. 1,729,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,680,047. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.66.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

