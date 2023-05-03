New Millennium Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

New Millennium Group LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 45,263 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,201,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,037,000.

Shares of FLTB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.73. 341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,958. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

