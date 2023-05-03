New Millennium Group LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New Millennium Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.9% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,155,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,054,203. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $226.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

