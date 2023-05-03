New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on May 18th

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

New York Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 48.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,003,000 after purchasing an additional 845,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,323,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,384,000 after buying an additional 2,166,306 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 5,962,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,280,000 after buying an additional 25,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $49,054,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Stories

