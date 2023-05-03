New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on May 18th

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

New York Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

