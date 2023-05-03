Newmont Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.82 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $74.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after buying an additional 561,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after acquiring an additional 541,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

