Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 11,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00.

Newmont Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NEM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,661,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022,468. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

