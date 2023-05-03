NexGen Energy (NXE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04).

Shares of NXE opened at C$5.15 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

