NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $186.35 and last traded at $187.25. Approximately 447,442 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 249,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.38.

The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.45 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 9.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in NICE by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

