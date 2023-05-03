Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 3,113,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 16,795,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $542.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,543.02% and a negative return on equity of 135.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the third quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 134.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

