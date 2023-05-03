Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.55. 11,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 61,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

Nomura Research Institute Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

