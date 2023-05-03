Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) CEO Acquires $71,940.00 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $71,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,494.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,800. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $210.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 16.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 156,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 21,959 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

