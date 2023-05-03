Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $446.02. The company had a trading volume of 88,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,862. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.91.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

