Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Buys $26,850.00 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) Director David M. Tullio purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,067.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 508,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,628,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $251,673,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $194,195,000 after buying an additional 368,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,980,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $125,540,000 after buying an additional 207,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after buying an additional 2,999,249 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after buying an additional 316,431 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

