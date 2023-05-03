NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NBY stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $2.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.73.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
