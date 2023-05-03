Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $24,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,247,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.08. The company had a trading volume of 646,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,261. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $380.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.