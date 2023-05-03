Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NAZ traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. 18,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,056. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.