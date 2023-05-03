Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Price Performance

NIQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. 1,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,529. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

