Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NXJ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 22,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,354. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $265,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

