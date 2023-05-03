Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 289.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 100,003 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

