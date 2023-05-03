Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NNY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. 43,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,311. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

