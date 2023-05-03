Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JPS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,398. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,448,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,251,000 after buying an additional 166,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 118,975 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 64.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 493,729 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 329,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 325,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

